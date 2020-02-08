PETS can now travel on HALF of the bus lines around Palma, the Government has announced.

Before, only eight of the EMT bus lines allow animals on board: lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 20, and 35, as well as line 1 and 2 to the airport.

But starting on February 1, lines 11, 14, 16, 24, 31, 32, 46, and 47 will also allow domestic animals on board.

Dogs are to pay €0.30, according to the announcement by Deputy Mayor of Sustainable Mobility Francesc Dalmau.

The goal is to have all Palma bus lines accepting pets before 2023.

Dogs must be on a leash and wear a muzzle while on the bus, but puppies, cats, rabbits, hamsters and other small pets can be carried in a basket or crate.

Dogs are also permitted from riding the bus on seats and must be kept on the floor.

Potentially Dangerous Dogs will still not be allowed on the buses.