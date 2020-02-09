A BRITISH man who was being tested for the deadly coronavirus along with his family in Mallorca has tested positive.

The man was rushed to Palma’s Son Espases Hospital on Friday with his wife and two daughters.

He is the only one who has tested positive for the virus, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and has killed 811 people worldwide and infected 37,000 people in 27 countries.

The wife and two daughters tested negative for coronavirus and are currently asymptomatic.

The four Brits were placed under observation following their contact with a person in France between January 25 to 29, who was subsequently diagnosed with coronavirus.

Medical results were sent to the National Center for Microbiology at the Carlos III Health Institute.

Dr. Javier Murillas of Son Espases said the man had arrived at the hospital ‘completely asymptomatic’.

However, the man reportedly said: “The previous week I had a mild condition with a feeling of hyperthermia and pain.”

The family admitted themselves to hospital after the 10-year-old daughter showed signs of fever.

The family are understood to have been living in Marratxi.

This is Spain’s second confirmed case of coronavirus after a German man in the Canary Islands also tested positive.

He was among five German nationals who were held in isolation on the islands.

The total number of Britons infected with coronavirus has now climbed to seven.