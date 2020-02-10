ORIHUELA COSTA is launching a huge clean-up campaign tomorrow to collect and recycle thousands of plastic bottles from their Playa Flamenca beaches.

Following from last month’s Storm Gloria, Dámaso Aparicio reported, ”The sea has returned a lot of plastic.”

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT: 10:30am at Cala Las Estacas, Play Flamenca

The first collection will be in Cala Estaca and Cala Mosca, with another large scale campaign the following Tuesday (18th) at Playa de La Glea, nearby.

Volunteers are being encouraged to join in by turning up at 10:30am, to collect gloves and large plastic bags.

Aparicio, the city’s Councillor for Street Cleaning and Urban Solid Waste, also co-ordinated pro-active clean-up during recent cycle and road races throughout Orhihuela, itself.

Special containers were distributed along each of the respective courses for the disposal of used water bottles used by competitors.

The estimated 15,000 plastic bottles that will be later transported to a recycling plant.