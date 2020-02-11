A WOMAN has died while her husband is fighting for his life following a horror car plunge in rural Malaga.

The 65-year-old was killed after the car she was driving plunged by around 200 metres into a ravine in Archez yesterday.

Her husband, who was in the passenger seat, is very seriously injured and has been transferred to the Axarquia regional hospital.

It came after a five hour rescue operation due to the steep terrain.

The Belgian couple were on their way to visit friends when investigators believe the woman became distracted and veered off the rural road.

The accident occurred at around 1.45pm near the the MA-5104, which connects Archez with Competa.

The car, a Toyota Aygo, was completely destroyed in the crash.

Firefighters were called from Nerja and Velez-Malaga to help in the rescue operation.