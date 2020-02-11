TORREVIEJA Auditorium will see and hear some of cinema’s biggest hits come to musical life as Madrid’s Film Symphony Orchestra comes to town on St Valentine’s Day.

MOVIE CLASSICS: All played live on Friday

Over 70 musicians will treat the film fans to clips from movies such as Avengers: Endgame, Interstellar and Star Wars.

Constantino Martínez-Orts, the FSO’s conductor, has also designed the program to feature clips from Pirates of the Caribbean, Jurassic World and Back To The Future.

The concert is one of a series of more than 50 that has been touring Spain since last year.

VENUE: The Auditorio Torrevieja

The project started back in 2011, and is the only private symphony orchestra in Spain that plays solely music from the movies.

Tickets for the February 14 concert are only €30 and can be bought at the Torrevieja Auditorium Box Office at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Center or online by clicking here

