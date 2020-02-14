IBIZA has been named as the most expensive destination to visit in Spain this summer.

A report by vacaciones-espana.es ranked the 17 most expensive 2020 summer destinations in Spain, and the Balearic island came out on top.

The average price of accomodation in Ibiza for a family of four for a week is €4,021.

However, the variation between the most expensive and cheapest week of the summer is only 14%.

That means that travelling to the island midweek or during a less busy time of the season doesn’t guarantee any savings.

Ibiza also occupies top spot when it comes to price for car rentals (51% more than the average of all destinations), activities (75% more than the average) and every day purchases (42% more than the average).

When it came to eating out though, the ‘party’ destination came fourth on the list, after Mallorca, Costa Tropical and Costa del Azahar.

In direct contrast to this, two other popular island destinations, Lanzarote and Tenerife constantly have below average costs for rentals, transportation and eating out.

This comes after Spain broke the record for tourist numbers for the seventh consecutive year in 2019, attracting 83.7 million visitors, a 1.08% increase from the year before.