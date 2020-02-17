RYANAIR has seen the probe into whether it received an unfair advantage from the Spanish government widened.

EU competition regulators first launched an investigation in 2013 into marketing schemes offered to airlines flying to and from Girona-Costa Brava and Reus airports, in Catalunya.

They were concerned that carriers like Ryanair may have had an unfair advantage after receiving marketing deals from airport managers.

But now, the investigation has been widened to include marketing incentives from public bodies.

“Through these additional marketing agreements, as well as through the other marketing agreements already under investigation, Ryanair and other airlines received payments in the form of ‘marketing incentives’ since 2004,” the commission said.

The body said it was concerned that the schemes may have constituted as state aid.

If the probe reveals Ryanair broke state aid rules, it will have to pay back the amount it received.