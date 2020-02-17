Nuvol toxic a tarragona esta morin la fauna..estornells morts a la carretera. Els estornells són l'evidència del que respirem. Si no ni ens haguéssim enterat…? Puta merda de país, s’enfoten de nosaltres, !!!que cullons estem respirant mal parits!!!@emergenciescat pic.twitter.com/sm5KD1PP5D — El Català Lliure Sediciós????? (@catalalliure1O) February 16, 2020

THIS is the moment dozens of birds were found dead on a motorway in Spain.

The starlings were seen lying motionless on the C-31b motorway which links Tarragona and Salou.

The mass deaths have occurred close to the industrial estate which houses several petrochemical plants, one of which exploded in January.

The La Canonja inferno killed three and injured seven.

According to Emergencias 112, there have been several reports of the dead birds but rumours of a ‘strange smell’ in the air have yet to be confirmed.

Catalunya investigators have taken samples from the birds in a bid to determine cause of death.

In Tarragona, bird experts have said starlings have been flying in large synchronised clouds in what is deemed a survival strategy.