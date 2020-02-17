PEDRO Almodovar has announced he will finally be directing two films in English.

The Castillian has enjoyed a distinguished career, known around the world, but has only ever directed films in his native Spanish.

This has now changed however, as El Deseo, Almodovar’s producer, confirmed that the 70-year-old is preparing his first English project.

One is a short film called The Human Voice, by poet and filmmaker Jean Cocteau.

The other is a feature length film called A Manual For Cleaning Women, by Lucia Berlin.

In both cases the protagonist will be Tilda Swinton.

This comes as the Spaniard’s film Dolor y Gloria, was nominated for Best Foreign Film at this year’s Oscars, but lost out to Parasite, which also won Best Picture.

Swinton, 59, on the other hand has won an Oscar, as in 2008 she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Michael Clayton.