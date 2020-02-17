POLICE have found 104 bales of marijuana and two weapons in an Andalucian house leading to the arrest of five people.

The discovery was made after Guardia Civil received a tip-off that there were drugs at the Cadiz property.

Surveillance was set up and once the suspicions were confirmed, the police raided the house in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Cadiz.

The search resulted in two guns being found: an AK-47 assault rifle and a small revolver type gun.

104 bales were also found during the raid containing approximately 3,200 kilos of marijuana.

The five arrested are believed to be residents of the area who were inside the house.

The property in Cadiz was already known to police as marijuana was grown there a few years ago.

