POLICE are investigating the discovery of a body dumped in a plastic rubbish container in Teulada-Moraira on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

Municipal dustmen discovered the woman’s body around 8am on Monday, February 17, before calling emergency services.

The woman was found decapitated and rolled in a quilt in a subterranean rubbish container on calle Móstoles in the La Sabatera area of Teulada-Moraira.

The subterranean containers in which the body was found

The woman has not been identified, except for an age estimation between 35-45.

Guardia Civil have said they cannot comment on the case until the investigations are complete – termed bajo secreto de sumario in Spanish.

Numerous British expats witnessed teams of Policia Local, Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional attend the scene.

