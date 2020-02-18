ORIHUELA City Council are calling on kind volunteers again to help clean one of their local beaches of plastic and rubbish washed up after Storm Gloria.

Recent storms hit the Costa Blanca hard and tonnes of plastic, including an estimated 15,000 bottles washed up on the shore.

FREE EQUIPMENT: Gloves and refuse bags will be given out by council staff.

Therefore, building on the success of last Tuesday’s ‘Plastic Pick-Up’ at Cala Estaca in the resort of Playa Flamenca, local councillors are asking the same again from caring expats, today.

Today’s pick-up is at 10:30 at the Playa de la Glea beach in the Campoamar resort, where staff will give out gloves and refuse bags to help clear the beach of plastic and other rubbish.

VOLUNTEERS: Just some of the 50 British and Irish expats that helped out, last Tuesday

The Olive Press went along last week, along with roughly FIFTY British and Irish expats who showed a great example, mucking in.

With only three members of council staff clearing the beach, those additional volunteers were a very welcome addition.

We spoke with Sonia Huertas, who runs the Department of International Residents for Orihuela council, who was delighted with the turnout.

“We didn’t expect this many people, we have run out of complimentary drinks bottles!”

Read More: Dozens of expats lead the way after Costa Blanca council send out urgent plea to help clean local beach

If any Olive Press readers go along today, please tell us of your experience at newsdesk@theolivepress.es