A MAN has crashed his car in Mallorca trying to avoid a horse and cart.

The man is in serious condition in hospital, as he tried to avoid the animal on the road from Sineu to Inca.

The 60-year-old apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

The Emergency Services managed to stabilise him at the scene, before transferring him to Son Espases Hospital.

Two men and a woman were in the cart at the time of the accident and they suffered minor injuries when it overturned.

The horse reportedly broke free and ran off.