A MAN has crashed his car in Mallorca trying to avoid a horse and cart.

The man is in serious condition in hospital, as he tried to avoid the animal on the road from Sineu to Inca.

The 60-year-old apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

The Emergency Services managed to stabilise him at the scene, before transferring him to Son Espases Hospital.

Two men and a woman were in the cart at the time of the accident and they suffered minor injuries when it overturned.

The horse reportedly broke free and ran off.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.