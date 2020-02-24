WITH students from the UK, the Netherlands, Russia, Ireland, the US and China, the draw of CLIC International House is clear to see.

Unlike other schools, its CELTA course is tailored to those hoping to inspire the next generation of English speakers.

For those wanting to teach English as a foreign language it is the most widely-recognised initial certification.

The four-week programme is by far the most popular of the TEFL courses (Teaching English as a Foreign Language).

It is designed to help budding English teachers develop into leaders in the classroom.

FIRST RATE: The facilities at CLIC Sevilla make for the perfect learning environment

Forget mindlessly reciting from a textbook, the CLIC way is dynamic, fun and includes plenty of practice with volunteer local Spanish students.

The emphasis is definitely on the practical here, with lesson planning, teaching assessments and feedback, included as crucial pillars of the course.

A high C1 level of English is required for this Cambridge University-accredited course, but applicants do not need a university degree.

Taught at CLIC’s Sevilla and Malaga schools, there are no better places to learn to teach than in schools full of eager adult students from around the world.

Local people are brought in for trainees to practice with, and feedback is a crucial part of the teaching methodology.

FUTURE: CLIC students turning their teaching dreams into reality

Also, with 300+ days of sunshine, amazing cuisine and some of Spain’s most fascinating culture on your doorstep, what more could you want.

Graduates of the CELTA course receive the ‘Cambridge English CELTA Certificate’ and also an International House Report.

The full course price is a very competitive €1,490 and includes a job information service. The course runs for four weeks throughout the year, with an online version with face to face teaching practice over an intensive two week or extensive ten week period also available.

And for those looking for that next step along their English teaching journey, CLIC also offers seven-week, intensive DELTA (Masters level) courses from July to August in Malaga, or September to October in Sevilla for experienced teachers.

For more information, visit clic.es or call the Sevilla centre on +34 954 50 0316