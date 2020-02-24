THE Mayor of Nerja along with current and former councillors has been called to give evidence over the untreated sewage water being pumped into the sea.

Nerja Town Hall is also accused of fraud as residents were paying for non-existent water treatment in their bills apparently since 2011.

Over the next two weeks, all officials will be questioned at Torrox court for their involvement in the case.

EU rules state that towns with populations over 15,000 should be treating their own water.

Ecologists have highlighted that there are three towns; Coin, Nerja and Alhaurin el Grande, all with over 15,000 residents yet none of them have operating water treatment facilities.

The police investigation was launched after Ecologistas en Accion brought this to their attention three years ago.

Operation Vastum, then began in 2017 to investigate public officials flouting rules that prohibit dumping of raw sewage into rivers and seas.

Mayor Jose Alberto Armijo and former Mayor Rosa Arrabal will both have to give evidence.

Coin politicians are also still under investigation.

It comes after the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service investigated 24 officials across these three municipalities for environmental offences.

