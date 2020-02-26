THE French expat who was rushed into intensive care after being rammed into a garage door was hit by his wife trying to park, it has been revealed.

The man remains in a coma at the Carlos Haya Hospital after his wife, also French, ran him over accidentally while five times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police had arrived at the property in Torre del Mar at around 9pm on Saturday to find the Citroen C4 busted at the front and with its airbags ejected.

The woman driver, 39, was semi-conscious and had no recollection of what had happened.

Meanwhile the husband, 40, was trapped between the wall and the car and under the front left wheel.

He had to be rescued by firefighters.

He remains in a coma.

The woman was breathalysed and found to have 1.10 miligrams of alcohol per litre of air, almost five times the 0.25 legal limit.

She has been charged with crimes against road safety and driving under the influence.

At court she admitted to the crimes and told the judge her and her husband had spent ‘all afternoon partying’.

She claimed that he decided to drive home because he’s the ‘much better driver’ and that she had ‘never driven while drunk.’

She said that once they arrived home, he told her to park the car in the garage, like she always did.

The only thing she remembers is the airbags ejecting.