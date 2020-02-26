A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy is being tested for coronavirus on the Costa Blanca.

The toddler was isolated at Denia Hospital yesterday after presenting with symptoms of the disease.

It comes after a British expat was also tested at the same hospital last week, although that was ruled out as a false alarm.

Meanwhile in Italy 30 news cases have been reported with children among the infected for the first time.

Four minors tested positive in Lombardy, the worst hit region, including a four-year-old girl.

The death toll in Italy has remained at 11, impacting the elderly and those with underlying health issues, reported Reuters.