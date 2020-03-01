A BRITISH tourist was stabbed, robbed and hospitalised by three children, recording attack on their phones.

The trio were detained by Nacional Policia in Sant Vicent de Raspeig, near Alicante, for the alleged stabbing and robbery.

HOMES SEARCHED: Weapon and matching clothing found

A statement released yesterday, February 29, says the group stabbed the victim in the back with a pen-knife, whilst recording the attack on their mobile phones.

The holiday-maker, as yet unnamed, was taking a morning stroll when he sensed he was being followed, so returned home as a precaution.

The gang caught up with him and a struggle ensued, where he was attacked and robbed of his wallet and mobile.

A passerby stopped to help, calling an ambulance straight away.

The man suffered a collapsed lung and was operated on as soon as he reached hospital.

A study of CCTV revealed the identity of the attackers, two of which were already known to Police.

Matching clothing and the weapon used were found in subsequent house searches.

The 16 and 17-year-olds arrested were charged with the crimes of robbery with violence, wounding and crime against moral integrity (as the attacked was filmed) and were presented to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of Alicante.

