HIT property hunting show A Place in the Sun is once again filming on Spain’s southernmost coast.

According to Axarquia Plus, the Channel 4 classic has already begun filming in the Axarquia area.

The Axarquia Film Office has been helping the team search for the perfect locations for Brits looking to settle down in sunny Spain.

So far, the crew have filmed in La Vinuela, a popular hotspot for Brits.

Over the next few days, filming will reportedly take place in Benamargosa, Canillas de Aceituno, Periana, Almachar and Alcaucin.

The show typically shows a British couple around three or four properties abroad, mostly in Spain or Portugal.

They are shown properties of varying budgets before deciding whether or not to make the move.

The show has repeatedly visited Andalucia and the Costa del Sol.