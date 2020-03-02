SOME of the consequences of the UK leaving the EU with a deal on January 31 were the assurances to Brits living legally in Spain.

Those included access to healthcare and that annual up-rating of state pensions would not be affected.

AT THE HEART OF THE VEGA BAJA: San Fulgencio

A certain amount of stability has certainly put many minds at rest.

The Mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere Ballester, held a meeting with local estate agents to discuss how they could take advantage of this and make 2020 the year to give San Fulgencio and the neighbouring La Marina Urbanisation the boost it needs.

COUNCILLOR FOR TOURISM: Darren Parmenter

Councillor for Tourism Darren Parmenter said, “Our estate agents are in the front line when it comes to promoting our municipality.”

Echoing what this newspaper found when speaking with three estate in Torrevieja and other areas, Parmenter was brimming with confidence.

He predicted, “I believe there will be a ‘mini-boom’ for the area over the next six months or so as people finally decide to make the break from the UK and come to live or retire in the area, but with the help of some extra promotion it could result in an even greater benefit for San Fulgencio.”

Read more: Estate agents say Brexit is bringing new hope to Costa Blanca in 2020

The Councillor asked the estate agents to look at targeting the traditional over-65s market, as well as the early retirees between 50 and 60-years old who may be looking for business opportunities in Spain.

SAN FULGENCIO: A light in the Mediterranean

“The village of San Fulgencio also gives perfect opportunities for people who want to completely throw themselves into the Spanish lifestyle or perhaps fancy the challenge of renovating properties,” he continued.

He also suggested that people of all ages working in UK agriculture should consider a career in the Vega Baja region, “where new blood is desperately needed to continue this traditional industry.”

2020 is going to be an important year for San Fulgencio, carrying on with a number of initiatives and projects to benefit residents and tourists, alike.

