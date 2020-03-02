MADRID has seen its first event cancellation over coronavirus fears.

US investment giant Blackrock has announced it will be postponing its Iberia Investment Day 2020, scheduled to take place in the capital tomorrow.

It said it took the decision ‘for the safety’ of its clients and employees.

“We make this difficult decision while having in mind the safety of our clients and employees,” the company said.

It comes as Spannabis 2020, a marijuana conference in Barcelona, told the Olive Press today it is still going ahead as planned.

Organisers posted on their Facebook page today: “On Friday, March 13, #SpannabisBcn2020 starts and with it the World Cannabis Conferences.

“Businessmen, journalists, psychologists, doctors, lawyers, university professors, philosophers and artists are just some of the profiles that will present their knowledge and opinions in this edition.”

A spokesperson told this paper: “At the moment everything is continuing as planned.

“We are following and will continue to follow the recommendations of the authorities.”

It comes as attendees told the Olive Press they had cancelled their flights to attend the conference, being held from March 13-15.

One told this paper: “I was going to travel to Barcelona from Colorado USA for Spannabis but just don’t want to take the chance of getting stuck or sick abroad.

“I wonder what the official position is about 30,000 people gathering in Barcelona in 12 days.”

It comes as Spain’s health bosses will hold meetings today to decide whether to prohibit large gatherings in the worst hit areas of Madrid and Vitoria in the Basque Country.

The Olive Press has reached out to Spannabis 2020 for comment.