THE planned restructuring at Airbus will affect 260 staff in Andalucia.

In Seville, 216 jobs will be affected across two factories in the Defence and Space Division, 116 in the Tablada factory and 100 in San Pablo.

Meanwhile, in Cadiz, 44 job losses are proposed.

Of the 630 job cuts proposed by the European aircraft company throughout Spain, 41% will be in Andalucia.

The rest of the cuts will affect factories in Madrid with Getafe to be most affected.

These proposed layoffs will take place over two years, until 2021 and will affect 2,362 workers across Europe.

Restructuring is focused on the Defence and Space Division as sales have seen a decline in the last two years.

The Andalucian workforce is made up of 3,059 employees in this specific division.

This comes after Airbus unions called for demonstrations in response to the restructuring plan.

