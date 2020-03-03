THE alleged ringleader of a British cocaine trafficking gang has been arrested at a Marbella strip club.

Dominic McInally, 29, from Formby, Merseyside, had been on the run from drugs charges in the UK for six years.

He was detained by Policia Nacional in a raid on the Casa Masa Club in the early hours of Friday, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has revealed.

Merseyside police had been looking for him since January 2014, when officers intercepted a car in Crosby and found six kilos of cocaine in a hidden compartment.

SNARED: Dominic McInally

Five members of the group allegedly led by McInally were later sentenced to a total of 48 years’ imprisonment.

McInally, who was one of the fugitives featured on the UK’s ‘Operation Captura’ most wanted list, has been taken to Madrid for extradition proceedings.

Andy Cooke-Welling, Head of the NCA’s International Crime Bureau, said: “It is yet another success under Operation Captura, which has resulted in dozens of fugitives being brought to account, many of them after years on the run.

“It should be clear to those attempting to flee from UK justice that they can never rest easy.”

This is not the first time The Casa Masa Club – which is on Marbella’s Golden Mile – has been in the news.

In 2017 five people were arrested after a brawl ended with four people being shot, with one needing emergency surgery.