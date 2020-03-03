A BRITISH woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain.

The patient was staying at the H10 hotel on the Costa Adeje in Tenerife, health officials have confirmed.

It comes after the hotel’s more than 1,000 guests were quarantined after Italian tourists staying there tested positive for coronavirus last month.

The woman had arrived at the hotel on February 23, Sky News reports.

She has been isolated in hospital where she is reportedly in ‘good health’.

Investigators are retracing her steps to track down anyone who may have been in contact with her.

Jet2 confirmed yesterday that Brits who had tested negative during the quarantine at the hotel were being returned to the UK.

A Jet2holidays spokeswoman said yesterday: “We are pleased to confirm that Jet2holidays customers at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace will be flying back to the UK with us on a dedicated flight this afternoon, following their negative test results for Covid-19 and subject to them showing no symptoms on departure.

“As we have made explicitly clear, our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers, our colleagues, and the general public.

“We have been working closely with the FCO, Public Health England and the hotel to find a solution which ensured the best outcome for our customers in the hotel, whilst making sure we fulfilled those responsibilities.”