A SKIER has died after being trapped by an avalanche in Catalunya.

The 25-year-old was trapped on an off-piste slope yesterday in Naut Aran, Lleida.

He was pronounced dead at the Hospital Universitario Arnau de Vilanova.

The unfortunate victim was originally from Palma, Mallorca and had gone on holiday with friends.

A second skier was also involved in the accident and is being treated at the hospital in Vielha for multiple concussions.

A third skier who accompanied them has managed to escape unharmed.

The area is a very famous skiing destination for Spaniards but also visitors from elsewhere, especially due to its proximity to the French border.

King Felipe VI of Spain owns a villa in the region and is one of those who chooses to spend his skiing vacations here.