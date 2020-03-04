THE filming of TOWIE in Tenerife has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus scare, according to media reports.

The cast of The Only Way is Essex were due to fly to the Canary Islands for filming of their annual international special in the coming weeks.

But they have been told to stay at home following an outbreak of the virus on the holiday island, according to The Sun Online.

The show’s producers are said to be ‘in chaos’ trying to come up with an alternative location for the hit programme but are putting the cast’s wellbeing first.

The ITVBe show is filmed abroad at least once a year and has previously been to Tenerife’s Roca Nivaria Gran Hotel in 2015 and 2017.

This is set on Costa Adeje, which is at the centre of an outbreak of the virus.

A British woman who tested positive for COVID-19 was staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel.

More than 1,000 guests were quarantined after Italian tourists staying there tested positive for coronavirus last month.

TOWIE has also been shot in Marbella, Sardinia and Thailand.