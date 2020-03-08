ONE man’s devotion to his beloved wife, recorded during of a BBC radio phone-in, has gone viral on International Women’s Day

The subject of the St. Valentine’s Day phone-in was the serious matter of people abusing the Blue Badge scheme in the UK – where disabled drivers or their helpers get special parking spots at shops and the like

A lady known only as “Pat” had called Iain Lee’s show to explain why Blue Badge holders need extra room, and this is where the BBC presenter asked “Barry” from Watford to join in.

When prompted not to use brand names, poor Barry went to IMMENSE lengths to describe the snack in question.

So that he wasn’t chastised for abusing the Blue Badge, he explained he used it to buy the said biscuits on behalf of his disabled wife.

However, the call descended into genuine hilarity as Barry insisted his neighbour also helped himself from time to time.

Listen for yourself by clicking the link above.

NB: The Olive Press positively endorse ALL minty biscuits, not just Viscounts … especially the crunchy chocolately minty biscuits wrapped in silver foil.