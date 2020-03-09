UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to grill Spain over the tragic, ‘preventable’ death of a teenager in Mallorca.

He will demand answers over how Tom Channon, 18, was able to fall to his death in Magaluf.

The Welsh lad, who had just completed his A-levels, fell seven floors at the Eden Roc complex in July 2018.

Disgracefully the only barrier keeping people safe was a knee-high wall and another British holidaymaker had fallen to his death in the same spot just weeks before.

TRAGIC: Channon’s death was found to be ‘preventable’ by an inquest

At an inquest last year, UK coroner ruled the teenager’s death could have been easily prevented by putting up a fence.

But, despite now finally putting a fence up, the authorities in Spain have been slow to come forward with damages for Channon’s family.

His parents are also demanding prosecution for gross negligence manslaughter and are taking civil proceedings.

After the family’s Welsh MP Alun Cairns stepped in to demand action in Parliament this week, Johnson waded in to help.

PM: Johnson wades in

“I’m sure the house will join with me in expressing our deepest sympathies with Tom’s family and friends,” he said during Prime Minister’s Questions.

He added he would help to ‘seek justice for Tom’ and would call in the foreign office in the first instance.

His MP Cairns added: “Tom died in an accident that was totally preventable and avoidable.”

It was exactly five weeks after Tom Hughes from Wrexham fell to his death at the same site in similar circumstances. Yet nothing had been done to make the area safe.