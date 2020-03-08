GERMAN airline Lauda has begun cancelling flights scheduled to Mallorca this easter due to Coronavirus fears.

“All affected customers have been notified by email and SMS and will be given the option to request a refund or rebook their trip,” a spokesman said.

“Due to the Covid-19 virus, Lauda is forced to cancel a series of short-haul flights for a period of three weeks, from March 18 to April 8,” Lauda said on its website on Sunday.

Meanwhile, replacement flights with Ryanair are being hiked up to take advantage, clients have claimed.

That’s according to German tourist Stefan Boscher, who told Diario Mallorca his two-week holiday in Easter was now up in the air.

Flights for he and his wife and two children would now cost €500 more.

More to follow…