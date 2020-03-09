A MAN has been arrested after allegedly posing as a Policia Nacional officer.

Investigators said a 40-year-old Spaniard carried out multiple raids at properties where he would frisk individuals for narcotics.

The man was remanded in custody last week after he attempted to enter an apartment at 3:40am near to Parc de ses Estacions in Palma.

A woman who lived alone in the flat greeted the suspect when he rang the doorbell.

She was told that there had been a report of mistreatment at her home and was shown a Policia Nacional ID by the man over the video intercom.

Suspicious of his behaviour, the woman refused to open the door and contacted the Policia Nacional 091 hotline.

Call handlers were able to clarify that there was no record of an officer attending an incident in the area and sent a patrol car to the address.

Speaking to several residents in the area, they confirmed that a man who claimed he was a police officer had also attempted to access their homes.

Taking a description of the assailant, he was spotted in the street and asked to present his police badge.

Verifying that his ID was fake, the man was arrested and taken back to the police station for questioning.

Investigators working on the case say that the Central District Police Station has received multiple calls in recent weeks about an individual pretending to be an officer.

On February 19, the same man had carried out raids at bars in the Coll d’en Rabassa district.

Here, he would frisk customers and staff, seizing narcotics such as cocaine and marijuana before fleeing from the scene.

The Policia Nacional strongly suspect that there may be more victims and are appealing to anyone with information to call 091.