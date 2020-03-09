RYDER cup stars, Thomas Bjorn and Lee Westwood have announced they will return to Valderrama.

The European hotshots will return to the venue where they made their Ryder Cup debuts, at Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation from April 30 – May 3.

The pair made their debut in 1997, when Europe captained by Spanish legend, Seve Ballesteros beat the United States to retain the trophy.

Westwood who is vying to make the cut for the European team for a record 11th time, spoke very highly of the Andalucian course.

“There isn’t much you can say about Valderrama that hasn’t already been said,” said the 46-year-old.

“It’s a fantastic golf course and 1997 was very special because I made my Ryder Cup debut there and then won the Volvo Masters a few weeks later,” continued the Englishman.

Bjorn, a 15-time European Tour winner from Denmark agreed: “Valderrama is an excellent golf course, and a test which we all enjoy returning to.”

The couple will be joined by a host of other European stars for the Andalucian Masters at the end of next month.

Tickets are available now, starting from €7 for juniors and €15 for adults.

Season tickets are available for the full week (€30 for juniors and €75 for adults), as well as weekend-only tickets (€15 and €40).