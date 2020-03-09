FOLLOWING a series of high-profile protests by businesses and citizens around the Mar Menor, one council is taking action in time for the Easter break.

Cartagena council have come under fire for the condition of many of its beaches, in particular Los Urrutias, where a perceived lack of investment left the area in an undesirable state.

MUDDY MESS: Los Urrutias beach

However, work is due to start on a series of improvements that are planned to entice tourists back to the shores of the Mar Menor lagoon.

Following from the two devastating gota fria in September and December, and the recent Storm Gloria, the accumulation of seaweed is being removed first.

Los Nieos – Mar Menor

Los Urrutias – Mar Menor

Beach furniture and walkways will then be installed in time for the Easter break, when thousands of visitors typically descend on the various beauty spots around the protected body of water.

Additional features will include foot-showers, pergolas and waste bins – with work already started at Mar de Cristal, Villa Caravanning and Cala del Pino.

COORDINATED: Noelia Arroyo

Repairs are also being carried out at Los Nietos, Los Urrutias, Playa Honda and Playa Paraiso.

Vice Mayor and Head of the Municipal Commission of the Mar Menor, Noelia Arroyo, said, “We continue to work in a coordinated manner to help other departments adopt urgent measures for actions within the area.”

