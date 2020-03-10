VOX representatives have travelled to the United States to meet with

leaders of the Trump administration in a bid to strengthen far right

alliances.

The controversial party has crossed the Atlantic despite coronavirus concerns to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

in Washington.

President of Vox, Santiago Abascal and party spokesman in Congress Ivan

Espinosa are on a political tour to strengthen global alliances of the far right.

In February they attended the National Conservative Conference in Rome

on the invitation of former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

The Vox party is now the third most powerful political force in Spain after the last general elections.

The party has risen to popularity during a similar timeframe as US president Donald Trump became leader, with voters venting their

frustration at political correctness.

Vox firmly believe that the family is the axis on which the country should pivot, instead of the state, focusing on challenging language censorship, abortion rights and gender ideology as well as the fight to save the countryside and the country’s traditional industries.

This isn’t the first time Spain’s far right have visited their American counterparts.

Ivan Espinosa, then the deputy secretary of international relations for Vox, attended the conference of US Conservatives last year.

Political commentators are calling the trip a global signal that the far right are organizing themselves against the left leaning and International organisation such as the UN and EU.