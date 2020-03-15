A LUXURY yacht has burst into flames in the exclusive Puerto Portals marina of Mallorca.

Dramatic footage shows enormous plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the 20-metre-long ‘Minerva’ boat as the blaze continued to rage on board.

Police and firefighters from the Calvia, Inca and Llucmajor brigades were spotted attending to the large fire, which appears to have started in the boat’s cabin area.

It is understood that they are now focusing their efforts on preventing the yacht from sinking and from pollution spilling into the sea.

Surrounding yachts have also been moved a safe distance away from the fire.

Hoy en Puerto Portals. Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/Mq29v8ORGF — Miquel Llabres (@MiquelLlabres1) March 15, 2020

The emergency services said there was no one on board at the time the fire erupted and there have been no reported casualties.

