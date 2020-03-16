AS Spain is put on lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus, Mallorca residents have found a moment of joy amid the unfolding health crisis.

Inspired by Italy’s show of solidarity where citizens from Salerno to Turin have uplifted spirits by singing and playing music from their balconies, islanders have followed suit in a clear message of resilience and humour.

Not allowing his birthday to be ruined by the strict orders to remain at home, local restauranteur Jaume Colombas decided to share the occasion with his self-isolating neighbours.

Taking to the rooftop of his apartment in Palma’s Son Espanyolet district with full DJ gear in tow, Jaume played a special set to lighten a somewhat tense mood.

CONFINEMENT: Jaume helps uplift a somewhat tense mood atmosphere

Speaking to the Olive Press, Jaume explained that he couldn’t let his birthday pass without some sort of celebration and wanted to boost morale at a time when his community have been ordered to stay indoors.

“It was my 32nd birthday yesterday and the isolation has been a little boring so far, so I decided to do something about it, ” explained Jaume.

For Jaume, the cherry on the cake was a loud round of applause as surrounding residents sung Happy Birthday to him in unison.

MOMENTOUS: Neighbours sung ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jaume.

Meanwhile, residents in Bunyola made it clear that confinement would not bring them down, playing xeremies from their balconies, the native bagpipes of Mallorca.

It could not be more true, that in these 15 days of confinement, it will take much more than a pandemic to quash the spirit of the island.