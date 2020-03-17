AROUND 2.5 million Spaniards live abroad and the situation in Spain with regards to coronavirus is making a lot of them nervous for their friends and family.

Some of them have even decided to fly from countries that are not as seriously affected by Covid-19, in order to go back to Spain and be close to their loved ones, possibly even exposing themselves to the virus.

Denise Moreno, 33, is an actress who lives in London, but her mother lives alone in Madrid.

“We were seriously considering either I go to be with her in Spain, or she comes here to be with me in England.

“In the end we decided not to travel, to prevent the further spread of the virus,” she continued.

“But now we don’t know when we’ll be able to see each other again, with the UK due to follow suit, we might not be able to visit each other for months.”

Paula Lahoz Mata, 22, who is doing her Master’s degree at the University of Nottingham decided to fly back to Mallorca to be with her family during this difficult time.

“I heard rumours that Spain was going to close its borders and I instantly booked a flight for as soon as I could, even if it had to be from Manchester, where I had to stay overnight.

“My uncle has coronavirus and my parents are waiting for their test results to come back, so I had to go back to be with them,” she continued.

“They’ve booked me a hotel to stay in for three days, in order not to be as exposed as much as if I was staying in the house.

“I’m just glad I get to see them, to be perfectly honest.”

However, not everyone is so lucky to be able to fly back to be with their family.

Pablo del Pozo Lorenzale who is also 22 years old, is travelling through South East Asia and Australia and is very worried about his grandparents in Malaga.

“It’s very stressful and boring for them, they can’t leave their home, I’m just glad they’ve got each other and they’re not alone.

“It’s very expensive for me to change my tickets to fly back right now, I just have to see it through and see them when I get back.”