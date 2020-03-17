SPAIN’S Government is set to freeze mortgage payments for the main home of families afectado by the coronavirus crisis.

The measures, due to be approved today, will put force banks to put a moratorium on mortgage payments from workers who have lost income, or are out of work, during the 15-day state of alarm.

The moratium will apply to the habitual residence of affected workers, and include the self-employed (‘autónomos’) suffering a lack of income caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Details of the movement, accessed by LaSexta, came during a never-before-seen virtual Council of Ministers led by Pedro Sanchez in the bunker of La Moncloa.

The upcoming decree also includes a ban on cutting basic supplies (water, electricity and gas) to vulnerable people.

The Council of Ministers has debated whether to extend the moratorium on rents – but currently there is no agreement, according to government sources.

Ministers will also help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by deferring or reducing their tax contributions for six months, without interest.

In addition, 400 million euros will be set aside for companies and the self-employed in the tourism, transport and hospitality sectors.

The State will pay unemployment benefits to all people who are left without work, even if they do not meet the requirements for it.

Companies will be obliged to make workers work from home, where technically possible. In business where it is not possible to work remotely, the government will encourage reductions in hours and flexibility.