A MAN is believed to have committed suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of Son Sant Joan airport in Mallorca.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning at a free access area inside the airport.

Investigators working on the case say the man, who is yet to be identified, was homeless and had taken refuge inside the building.

It is understood that several members of staff witnessed the man propel himself over the barrier.

Security staff rushed to the man’s aid on the landing floor, immediately notifying the emergency services.

An ambulance and officers from the Policia Nacional arrived a short time later.

However, due to the severity of the injuries he sustained from the impact, paramedics could not do anything to save his life, certifying his death on arrival.

Investigators have ruled out that a third party was involved and are treating the death as a possible suicide.