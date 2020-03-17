EURO 2020 has been postponed due to coronavirus.

The international football tournament that was due to take over the continent in the summer has been pushed back a year.

Representatives of European countries have held a video conference with UEFA this afternoon and the Norwegian FA just posted on twitter notifying fans that the competition has been postponed.

“UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021.

“It will be played from June 11 to July 11 next year.”

This comes after UEFA suspended both the Champions League and the Europa League, with all major football leagues in Europe having also been suspended by their respective associations.

The new date for the tournament however raises some questions, because the men’s competition is due to finish only four days before the women’s one is scheduled to start in England.

With the men’s semi-finals and final due to be played on English soil, this raises a lot of questions as to whether the two events will manage to co-exist, or whether the women’s version will have to be pushed back.

More to follow.