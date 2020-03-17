NORWEGIANS have been rushing to Malaga airport in a bid to be taken back home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwegian airline is using its giant A-380 to expatriate the hundreds of Norwegian expats and tourists who want or need to return home.

The aircraft is usually used for long haul routes over the Atlantic but in these exceptional circumstances it will be used to ferry expats and tourists from Malaga and Alicante back to Oslo.

Norway is currently on a coronavirus lockdown with only nationals being allowed to enter the country or EU citizens who work or have residency there.

It comes as Brits have been advised to abandon all non-essential travel abroad.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the advice had come due to ‘fast changing international circumstances.’

“UK travellers abroad now face widespread international border restrictions and lockdowns in various countries,” he told MPs.

“The FCO will always consider the safety and the security of British nationals, so with immediate effect I’ve taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days and of course subject to ongoing review.”