SPANIARDS in lockdown have taken to their balconies to bang pots and pans in protest against the former King.

King Juan Carlos has come under intense criticism for reportedly receiving money from Saudi Arabia and people are calling on him to donate that money to the Spanish health authorities struggling to combat coronavirus.

Madrilenos were summoned by a call on social media to show their disapproval of the former King and took to their balconies and terraces banging metal pots and pans.

This comes after the current king, King Felipe announced on Sunday that he had renounced his father’s inheritance and stripped the ex-monarch of his palace allowance.

Juan Carlos, 82, who had been on the throne for nearly 40 years had allegedly accepted €100 million from Saudi Arabia.

This money was tied to an account set up in Panama but was also operational from Geneva.

The Royal household said in a statement that the current King was unaware of this, as his father had not told him anything.

The Spanish population has also been going out onto their balconies and terraces every evening to applaud the health workers who are working extremely hard during this stressful time.