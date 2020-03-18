EASYJET has launched its winter 2020-21 schedule early due to coronavirus.

In an email sent out to customers today, the Luton based company explained that they’re releasing the schedule tomorrow.

This has been done early, in order for people to be able to change their current flights for a date next year.

In addition, they’ve also waived their change fees so that travellers can amend their current orders for free.

This is something that Ryanair has also done, causing the wrath of customers, as alternative dates have inflated prices.

Until midnight on March 24, all flights from October 25 2020 until February 28 2021 will be available at or below €32.10 one way per person.

This comes after the low cost airline announced that all its flights from the UK to Spain have been cancelled until March 30 due to coronavirus.

The fine print of the email however also specifies that flights to Germany, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Israel and Jordan will be released at a later date.