A TOTAL of 88 arrests have been made so far for breaching the coronavirus lockdown restrictions since coming into force.

The Policia Nacional recorded 73 arrests while the Guardia Civil detained 15 people in violation of the decree of state of alarm approved by the government on Sunday.

Police Chief Commissioner, Jose Angel Gonzalez, said that those arrested had acted with ‘irresponsibility and lack of solidarity’ risking the spread of the virus.

While the Lieutenant General of the Guardia Civil, Laurentino Cena said that 15 people were arrested for ‘uncivil behaviour or serious disobedience towards officers’.

People who violate the new restrictions may face fines and in extreme cases may face jail.

It comes after five men were in Tenerife have been fined for breaking the lockdown.