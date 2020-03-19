SPAIN has ordered for the closure of all its hotels in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A ruling published in the Official State Gazette calls for ‘the suspension of opening to the public all hotels and similar accommodation, tourist accommodation and other short-stay accommodation in every part of the national territory.’

The order includes camping sites and caravan parks.

The accommodations have seven days from this Thursday to shut their doors.

Only establishments with long-term guests will be permitted to remain open, provided they have the necessary infrastructure to allow for them to remain on lockdown and away from other guests, reported Diario Sur.

It comes as Spain has become the fourth most-affected country in the world with at least 17,147 cases and 767 deaths.

The country has been under a state of alarm since Saturday, with authorities given extra powers to ensure people remain indoors.