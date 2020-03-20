AN American tourist has died from coronavirus in Ronda.

The 70-year-old is the second to die in the city after being admitted to the Serrania de Ronda Hospital.

He was also the first in Ronda to be diagnosed with COVID-19, reported Diario Sur.

It comes after an 84-year-old woman died from the virus in the city yesterday after suffering a stroke before testing positive for COVID-19.

Four other coronavirus sufferers remain at the Serrania Hospital although they are all in a stable condition.

Two others in Ronda are being treated for COVID-19 at home.

Anyone wishing to attend the ER of the Serrania Hospital is being advised to call ahead.

It comes as Spain has seen its caseload surge to 18,077 as of this morning.

Madrid remains the most affected with 6,777 cases while Andalucia surpassed 1,000 to 1,008.