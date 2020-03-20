THE Ministry of Health has confirmed that a third person has died from coronavirus in Mallorca.

It is understood that the deceased was a 30-year-old man who had underlying health problems.

He died at Palma’s Son Espases Hospital yesterday evening.

The first fatality was a 59-year-old woman with underlying health problems who also passed away at Son Espases on March 12.

The second victim, a man in his 60s who was receiving palliative care for cancer, died on Tuesday.

As reported by Diario de Mallorca, he had become infected whilst receiving treatment at Son Espases Hospital.

The news comes as 34 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Mallorca, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 127.

This includes a Policia Local officer from Alcudia who is has been hospitalised at Inca Hospital.

The officer was part of a group that recently attended a security conference in Madrid, according to Mayor Barbara Rebassa.

As a result, officers have been patrolling alone rather than in pairs and two of his colleagues are now self isolating after presenting symptoms of the virus.

A second firefighter from Bombers de Palma also tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in eight of his colleagues being actively monitored at home.

Yesterday, soldiers from Palma’s 47th Infantry Regiment were drafted in to the headquarters to disinfect the premises.

DISINFECTING: Soldiers sterilising the Bombers de Palma headquarters.

More to follow.