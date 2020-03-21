A BRITISH woman has been prohibited from entering Mallorca after flying in to holiday at her friend’s vacant property.

The woman had flown from London to Hanover this morning, where she then took a flight to Son Sant Joan airport.

Upon arriving, she was questioned by the Policia Nacional and explained that she wanted to spend a few days at her friend’s empty house in Andratx.

However, she was ordered to remain at the airport as failed to meet the requirements laid down in the royal decree.

The new measures only permit entry to residents of the Balearic Islands and those who are registered at an address in Mallorca.

The British national will now spend a night at the airport and be put on a flight back to the UK tomorrow.

Although the majority of commercial flights have been prohibited from landing at Son Sant Joan, the airport is running a reduced schedule to allow residents to return home.

Meanwhile, some 7,000 tourists remain on the island, most of whom are isolating at their pre-booked hotels.

Figures released from the State Security Forces revealed that yesterday, 2,361 people left Mallorca and 234 passengers arrived.

It comes as 43 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Mallorca, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 208.