EIGHT Guardia Civil agents are in self-isolation after being spat on by a woman with Covid-19.

The woman was arrested in Zaragoza after Guardia Civil found her beating her partner, following an emergency 062 call.

As agents went to arrest her, she spat on them shouting ‘I have coronavirus!’

She continued to spit on agents during her transfer to prison.

After testing positive for Covid-19, the Zaragoza Civil Guard Command activated the established prevention protocols and quarantined all the agents involved.

The woman, P.A.U., has been released on bail.