EIGHT men have been arrested on drug-related charges after being busted having a cocaine-fuelled orgy in a Barcelona flat.

The accused were caught red-handed by undercover police who received a tip off from someone who had been invited.

The invitee called the 112 emergency hotline and gave the Mossos d’Esquadra police force the exact time and location of the sex party, which was being held despite the nation being on a strict lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Plain-clothed police rang the bell of the apartment and were buzzed up by the revellers who thought they would be joining in on the action.

They had reportedly invited up to 30 people.

Once identifying themselves at the door, the officers were allowed in without resistance at around 10.30pm on Friday night.

Investigators found a cocktail of drugs, including cocaine, speed, crystal meth and ecstasy.

The flat was being rented out for a week in the central street of Casp de Barcelona, reported El Pais.

One of the men was coughing and had to undergo a coronavirus test, which came back negative, reported EFE.

The eight men were arrested for possession of narcotic substances.

Catalunya is the second-most affected region in Spain in terms of COVID-19 with more than 4,200 confirmed cases as of Saturday.

The country has been on a strict lockdown since Monday morning, with all non-essential travel banned.

The number of cases nationwide stood at 24,926 yesterday, with authorities warning the worst is still yet to come.