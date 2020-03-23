JAVIER Tebas, President of La Liga has revealed that the league hopes to resume in mid-May thanks to the postponement of the Euro 2020 competition.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to all club matches being suspended indefinitely, causing chaos in the current La Liga calendar.

“There are 30 affected leagues, 30 cup tournaments, and we have to coordinate each schedule at both a national and international level,” said Tebas.

However he remains optimistic that the situation will be resumed in the

coming months.

“In mid-May we should be back with all European competitions. “If circumstances permit, we could bring that forward but we need to

work together,” he continued.

On Thursday, English and Scottish football extended their suspensions until 30 April.

The Football Association said the current season could be ‘extended indefinitely.’

The suspension of the Euro 2020 competition until next year has given the Spanish domestic series more time to complete a full schedule once the situation eases.